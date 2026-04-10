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Navigating Digital Crises: The New Playbook for Reputation Management

Crisis management now demands proactive, transparent responses amid the rapid spread of information in the digital age. Communication strategist Pavan Kaushik highlights the unpredictable nature of crises, emphasizing the role of social media in shaping narratives. He stresses the importance of dedicated crisis teams and prompt communication to maintain organizational credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:36 IST
Navigating Digital Crises: The New Playbook for Reputation Management
  • Country:
  • India

In the fast-paced world of digital media, crisis management has evolved, requiring proactive and transparent strategies. According to Pavan Kaushik, a seasoned communication strategist, crises are often unpredictable and demand readiness. He emphasizes that social media frequently shapes public perception before thorough verification of facts.

Kaushik highlights a significant gap in corporate crisis preparedness, noting many companies lack dedicated teams, unlike structured government systems. He underscores the need for internal transparency, advocating for corporate communication teams to play a central role in managing crises across media, shareholders, employees, and government bodies.

As media scrutiny tightens, he urges prompt and honest communication to build trust, warning that delayed or inadequate responses risk damaging reputations. In the era of viral information, maintaining trust is pivotal, as silence and non-responsiveness can drastically alter public perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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