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Call for Transparency in Punjab's New Anti-Sacrilege Legislation

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar urges Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to publicly release the draft of proposed anti-sacrilege amendments. Jakhar emphasizes the importance of involving the public, political parties, and religious institutions before the legislative discussion in April. The amendments to the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act aim to impose stricter penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:43 IST
Call for Transparency in Punjab's New Anti-Sacrilege Legislation
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  • India

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to release the draft of proposed amendments to the anti-sacrilege law, calling for public involvement and transparency ahead of the legislative session in April.

The amendments to the Jagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008, aim to ensure stricter penalties for sacrilege of religious texts. Jakhar stresses the importance of involving political parties, religious organizations, and the general public in the legislative process.

The proposed bill for stricter anti-sacrilege measures, expected to be tabled in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, underscores the need for transparency, according to Jakhar. He calls for the complete draft to be shared with stakeholders to foster informed discussion and fulfill constitutional obligations.

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