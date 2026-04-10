Ensuring Safety and Harmony: The New Vision for Bhaderwah Tourism
Senior Superintendent of Police Kartik Shrotriya prioritizes peace, security, and tourism growth in Doda's Bhaderwah valley. Recently appointed as district police chief, he emphasizes collaboration with locals to enhance tourism and prevent conflicts. His goal is a secure, thriving tourism sector aiding economic growth and communal harmony.
- Country:
- India
Senior Superintendent of Police Kartik Shrotriya has outlined a strategic vision for safety and tourism in Bhaderwah valley, Doda. In his recent appointment as district police chief, following a reshuffle by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Shrotriya emphasized peace and protection as cornerstones of his leadership.
With a focus on ensuring a secure environment for tourists, Shrotriya aims to fortify the region's hospitality and stimulate economic growth. He reflected on past experiences in Anantnag post-Pahalgam attack, highlighting the necessity of tourism for local livelihoods. His dual goals include preventing discord and promoting business opportunities through a terror-free ecosystem.
Shrotriya calls for local cooperation to maintain Bhaderwah's allure, urging the community to report anti-national elements. By ensuring top-notch security in high-altitude destinations, he aims to preserve and expand the tourism industry, making Bhaderwah a safe haven for visitors and strengthening its economic prospects.