Ensuring Safety and Harmony: The New Vision for Bhaderwah Tourism

Senior Superintendent of Police Kartik Shrotriya has outlined a strategic vision for safety and tourism in Bhaderwah valley, Doda. In his recent appointment as district police chief, following a reshuffle by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Shrotriya emphasized peace and protection as cornerstones of his leadership.

With a focus on ensuring a secure environment for tourists, Shrotriya aims to fortify the region's hospitality and stimulate economic growth. He reflected on past experiences in Anantnag post-Pahalgam attack, highlighting the necessity of tourism for local livelihoods. His dual goals include preventing discord and promoting business opportunities through a terror-free ecosystem.

Shrotriya calls for local cooperation to maintain Bhaderwah's allure, urging the community to report anti-national elements. By ensuring top-notch security in high-altitude destinations, he aims to preserve and expand the tourism industry, making Bhaderwah a safe haven for visitors and strengthening its economic prospects.