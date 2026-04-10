Exploring Inner Landscapes: 'Before The Silence' at The Stainless Gallery

Bharat Thakur's latest exhibition, 'Before The Silence,' will debut at The Stainless Gallery in New Delhi on April 11, with public viewing available from April 12 to April 20. The solo show features an array of paintings, sculptures, and furniture designs, drawn from four distinct series crafted over the past five years.

Thakur, well-known as the founder of Artistic Yoga, emphasizes that his art emerges from a state of inner clarity, rather than a deliberate creative endeavor. This philosophy forms the core of his works, as he intertwines his artistic creations with decades of lived experience, observation, and disciplined practice.

Art specialist Yamini Telkar notes in her accompanying essay that Thakur's artworks serve as a 'continuous record of an interior life,' inviting viewers to engage slowly and thoughtfully within the fast-paced modern world. 'Before The Silence' represents Thakur's seventh solo exhibition, following a successful showcase in Dubai in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)