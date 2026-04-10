Left Menu

Exploring Inner Landscapes: 'Before The Silence' at The Stainless Gallery

The upcoming exhibition 'Before The Silence' at The Stainless Gallery in New Delhi showcases yoga guru Bharat Thakur's artwork. Running from April 12 to April 20, it presents paintings, sculptures, and furniture, reflecting Thakur's philosophy of art as a process of internal clarity and introspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:58 IST
Exploring Inner Landscapes: 'Before The Silence' at The Stainless Gallery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Thakur's latest exhibition, 'Before The Silence,' will debut at The Stainless Gallery in New Delhi on April 11, with public viewing available from April 12 to April 20. The solo show features an array of paintings, sculptures, and furniture designs, drawn from four distinct series crafted over the past five years.

Thakur, well-known as the founder of Artistic Yoga, emphasizes that his art emerges from a state of inner clarity, rather than a deliberate creative endeavor. This philosophy forms the core of his works, as he intertwines his artistic creations with decades of lived experience, observation, and disciplined practice.

Art specialist Yamini Telkar notes in her accompanying essay that Thakur's artworks serve as a 'continuous record of an interior life,' inviting viewers to engage slowly and thoughtfully within the fast-paced modern world. 'Before The Silence' represents Thakur's seventh solo exhibition, following a successful showcase in Dubai in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board

Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board

 Sri Lanka
2
Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

 India
3
Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

Jammu & Kashmir's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

 India
4
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026