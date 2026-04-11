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Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform and Equality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Mahatma Jyotirao Phule as a significant reformer on Phule's birth anniversary. Phule's commitment to social good, particularly in education and equality, is celebrated as India marks his bicentenary. Modi emphasized Phule’s legacy in social reform through education, community empowerment, and justice for the marginalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 11:20 IST
Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A Legacy of Social Reform and Equality
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has honored Mahatma Jyotirao Phule as an exemplary reformer, attributing Phule's life to moral courage, relentless inquiry, and commitment to societal betterment. On the occasion of Phule's birth anniversary, Modi emphasized that Phule's legacy lies in education and equality, marking the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations.

Phule's efforts brought significant transformation through educational initiatives and social reform movements such as the Satyashodhak Samaj, advocating for justice and equality. He pioneered education for girls and the marginalized, highlighting that true freedom arises when society grants equal rights to all.

Modi reflected on Phule's visionary leadership that transcended challenges, fostering hope and strength in communities. Phule, along with Savitribai Phule, emphasized education as a means of empowerment, paving paths for societal progress. Modi noted Phule's dedication until his final moments, reinforcing his impact on modern India's journey towards social justice.

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