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Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Legacy of Social Reform Continues to Inspire

On Jyotirao Phule's 199th birth anniversary, BJP president Nitin Nabin pays tribute to the social reformer, highlighting his pivotal role in advancing women's empowerment and initiating social change. Phule's legacy is echoed in contemporary government initiatives aimed at women's dignity and equality, reflecting his timeless influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 12:59 IST
Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Legacy of Social Reform Continues to Inspire
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  • India

BJP national president Nitin Nabin paid homage to Jyotirao Phule on the reformer's 199th birth anniversary, emphasizing his enduring influence on social change and women's empowerment.

Phule, remembered for his contributions against practices like Sati and promoting female education, continues to inspire national policies like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Nabin highlighted the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women under the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, as a testament to Phule's ongoing legacy in empowerment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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