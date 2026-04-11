Honoring Jyotirao Phule: Legacy of Social Reform Continues to Inspire

BJP national president Nitin Nabin paid homage to Jyotirao Phule on the reformer's 199th birth anniversary, emphasizing his enduring influence on social change and women's empowerment.

Phule, remembered for his contributions against practices like Sati and promoting female education, continues to inspire national policies like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Nabin highlighted the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women under the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam, as a testament to Phule's ongoing legacy in empowerment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)