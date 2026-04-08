Left Menu

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary's Transformative Visit to Saitual

Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary reviewed Saitual district's developmental works, interacting with officials to understand local needs. Committed to facilitating progress, he assured support for regional growth. His visit included an assessment of healthcare services and inspection of a water reservoir project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-04-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 18:35 IST
Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary's Transformative Visit to Saitual
Raj Bhushan Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, visited Saitual district, where he assessed developmental projects and engaged with officials and stakeholders. The visit aimed at understanding and addressing local challenges while ensuring progress across multiple sectors.

Choudhary emphasized the Center's commitment to supporting Saitual's growth, highlighting his assurance to local leadership during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Sadi. The meeting provided a platform for area officials to present departmental achievements and ongoing activities.

Furthermore, Choudhary inspected pivotal projects, including healthcare infrastructure at the district hospital and a water reservoir at Sihfa village, highlighting efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission, reflecting the Center's continued investment in regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mohammed Shami's Game-Changing Delivery: A Testament to Learning

Mohammed Shami's Game-Changing Delivery: A Testament to Learning

 India
2
Baltic States' Airspace Dilemma: A Warning from Russia

Baltic States' Airspace Dilemma: A Warning from Russia

 Russia
3
Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry

Deloitte and IIT Bombay Launch Quantum Facility to Transform Indian Industry

 India
4
Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System

Haryana Boosts Women's Role in Public Distribution System

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026