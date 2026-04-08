Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary's Transformative Visit to Saitual
Union Minister Raj Bhushan Choudhary reviewed Saitual district's developmental works, interacting with officials to understand local needs. Committed to facilitating progress, he assured support for regional growth. His visit included an assessment of healthcare services and inspection of a water reservoir project under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, visited Saitual district, where he assessed developmental projects and engaged with officials and stakeholders. The visit aimed at understanding and addressing local challenges while ensuring progress across multiple sectors.
Choudhary emphasized the Center's commitment to supporting Saitual's growth, highlighting his assurance to local leadership during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Srinivas Sadi. The meeting provided a platform for area officials to present departmental achievements and ongoing activities.
Furthermore, Choudhary inspected pivotal projects, including healthcare infrastructure at the district hospital and a water reservoir at Sihfa village, highlighting efforts under the Jal Jeevan Mission, reflecting the Center's continued investment in regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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