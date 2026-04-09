TMC's Sagarika Ghose Challenges BJP on Women's Rights Rhetoric

In a sharp critique, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader, Sagarika Ghose, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reducing women's rights to mere rhetoric.

Ghose slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speeches on women's empowerment while his party members are alleged to have shielded rapists and those accused of sexual assault.

Her comments follow Modi's recent call for support on the Women's Reservation Act amendments, which he claims mirror the aspirations of numerous Indian women.

(With inputs from agencies.)