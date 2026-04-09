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TMC's Sagarika Ghose Challenges BJP on Women's Rights Rhetoric

Sagarika Ghose, TMC Rajya Sabha deputy leader, criticized the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing women's rights to mere rhetoric. She highlighted inconsistencies in Modi's statements on women's empowerment and accused his party of shielding those accused of sexual assault, terming it election-time theatre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:32 IST
TMC's Sagarika Ghose Challenges BJP on Women's Rights Rhetoric
Sagarika Ghose
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha deputy leader, Sagarika Ghose, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of reducing women's rights to mere rhetoric.

Ghose slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speeches on women's empowerment while his party members are alleged to have shielded rapists and those accused of sexual assault. 

Her comments follow Modi's recent call for support on the Women's Reservation Act amendments, which he claims mirror the aspirations of numerous Indian women. 

(With inputs from agencies.)

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