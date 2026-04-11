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Empowering Youth: Insights from 'My Bharat Budget Quest 2026'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address youth at the 'My Bharat Budget Quest 2026' in Jaipur. The two-day event includes expert discussions, a Women Youth Parliament, and engagement activities like 'Sundays on Cycle'. Aimed at fostering India's development, it sees participation from over 75,000 youths and various state leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:23 IST
Empowering Youth: Insights from 'My Bharat Budget Quest 2026'
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In a significant outreach to the nation's youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a video address at the 'My Bharat Budget Quest 2026' programme in Jaipur. The event, scheduled for April 13, aims to engage young minds across various sectors through discussions and collaborative activities.

The programme will kick off at the Rajasthan International Centre with an inaugural session followed by 'My Bharat sessions' and expert panel discussions. A highlight of the event will be the 'Women Youth Parliament' on April 12, emphasizing women's role in nation-building, and supporting the 'Fit India, Developed India' initiative with a unique 'Sundays on Cycle' event.

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade and other state leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, will be present. The initiative, which engaged over 75,000 youths through an online quiz, aims to empower participants by fostering dialogue around development and innovation.

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