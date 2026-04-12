Stalled Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks Falter in Pakistan

Iranian officials departed Pakistan's capital following unsuccessful talks with the United States regarding their ongoing conflict. The Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted a lack of consensus on key matters as the primary reason for the collapse of negotiations.

The discussions between Tehran and Washington, conducted over an intensive 21-hour period, were unable to achieve a breakthrough.

Despite previously agreeing to a two-week ceasefire starting April 8, the diplomatic efforts did not yield any immediate resolutions, leaving both nations at an impasse.