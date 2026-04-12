Stalled Diplomacy: US-Iran Talks Falter in Pakistan
Talks between Iran and the US failed to bridge differences over key issues, as disclosed by Iran's Foreign Ministry. Held in Pakistan, negotiations were cut short despite a temporary ceasefire agreed for discussions amid the ongoing conflict that began in February.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:43 IST
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Iranian officials departed Pakistan's capital following unsuccessful talks with the United States regarding their ongoing conflict. The Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted a lack of consensus on key matters as the primary reason for the collapse of negotiations.
The discussions between Tehran and Washington, conducted over an intensive 21-hour period, were unable to achieve a breakthrough.
Despite previously agreeing to a two-week ceasefire starting April 8, the diplomatic efforts did not yield any immediate resolutions, leaving both nations at an impasse.
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