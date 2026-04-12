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Amarnath Yatra 2023: Sacred Trek Set for July Start

The annual Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3, lasting for 57 days until August 28. Registrations start April 15 for pilgrims aged 13 to 70. Both traditional and shorter routes will be used, with advance registration available online and through various banks across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2026 12:02 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 12:02 IST
Amarnath Yatra 2023: Sacred Trek Set for July Start
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The annual Amarnath Yatra is set to kick off on July 3, finishing on August 28, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This year's pilgrimage extends over 57 days, offering a lengthier spiritual journey for devotees.

Registration is open to pilgrims aged between 13 and 70, commencing from April 15. Various prominent banks, including Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, and Punjab National Bank, will facilitate the process, alongside online registration via the official website.

The pilgrimage route includes both the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam track and the more challenging Baltal path. The initial puja is scheduled for June 19, marking the Jyeshtha Purnima celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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