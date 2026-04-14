Odisha Pays Tribute to Ambedkar: A Legacy Reignited

Odisha paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi criticizing previous non-NDA governments for neglecting the Constitution's principal architect.

Majhi highlighted that Ambedkar's contributions have been recognized since Narendra Modi took office, pointing to the Bharat Ratna award Ambedkar received in 1990 under a BJP-supported government.

The Odisha government plans to build an 'Ambedkar Bhavan' in Bhubaneswar and has allocated significant resources for the upliftment of marginalized communities, aligning with Ambedkar's vision of equality and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)