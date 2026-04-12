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The Bond Beyond Surgery: Dr. Tatyarao Lahane and Asha Bhosle's Unforgettable Connection

Ophthalmologist Dr. Tatyarao Lahane shares a touching story of his friendship with celebrated singer Asha Bhosle. After performing her eye surgery, Bhosle gifted his associate a saree and later offered one to Lahane. The two shared a close bond filled with laughter, music, and warm hospitality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:59 IST
The Bond Beyond Surgery: Dr. Tatyarao Lahane and Asha Bhosle's Unforgettable Connection
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

In 2019, an unexpected gift strengthened the bond between Dr. Tatyarao Lahane, a respected ophthalmologist, and the legendary singer Asha Bhosle. After performing an eye surgery on her, Bhosle gifted his associate, Dr. Ragini, a beautiful saree and later offered one to Lahane as well, showcasing her simplicity and generosity.

Known for her extraordinary career in music, Asha Bhosle shared a special relationship with Dr. Lahane, who fondly recalls her personal calls and cheerful visits to the hospital. Their connection was marked by laughter, candid conversations, and spontaneous musical moments.

Dr. Lahane cherishes memories of visiting Bhosle's home in Mumbai, where she would serve him 'pohe' and engage in delightful exchanges, highlighting a friendship that transcended professional boundaries. Bhosle's recent passing in Mumbai leaves Lahane reflecting on the cherished moments they shared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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