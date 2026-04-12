India Mourns the Loss of a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle Passes Away

A wave of mourning swept across India following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 from multiple organ failure in a Mumbai hospital.

Touted as a cultural icon, her exceptional voice and melodies have etched themselves into the nation's cultural fabric, influencing generations of music lovers.

Leaders, including Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, expressed deep condolences, celebrating her unparalleled versatility and the enduring legacy she leaves behind in the Indian music scene.