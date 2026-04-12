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India Mourns the Loss of a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle Passes Away

Renowned Indian singer Asha Bhosle has passed away at 92 due to multiple organ failure. Revered as a cultural icon, her contributions to Indian music spanned decades and touched generations. Condolences pour in from leaders and admirers globally, highlighting her legacy and impact on Indian music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:36 IST
India Mourns the Loss of a Musical Icon: Asha Bhosle Passes Away
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of mourning swept across India following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at 92 from multiple organ failure in a Mumbai hospital.

Touted as a cultural icon, her exceptional voice and melodies have etched themselves into the nation's cultural fabric, influencing generations of music lovers.

Leaders, including Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, expressed deep condolences, celebrating her unparalleled versatility and the enduring legacy she leaves behind in the Indian music scene.

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