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Asha Bhosle: The Eternal Voice of Bollywood's Rebellious Spirit

Asha Bhosle, the iconic singer who died at 92, was remembered by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma for her timeless voice and ability to blend classical and contemporary music. Her collaboration with AR Rahman in 'Rangeela' produced memorable songs that captured the spirit of Bollywood and redefined film music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 18:27 IST
Asha Bhosle: The Eternal Voice of Bollywood's Rebellious Spirit
Asha Bhosle
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at 92 due to multi-organ failure, leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled musical brilliance. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recounted her regal presence in the studio and her eagerness to collaborate with contemporary music director AR Rahman for his film 'Rangeela'.

Varma vividly described Bhosle's ability to mix classical traditions with modern beats, creating iconic tracks such as 'Tanha Tanha' and 'Rangeela Re' that resonated deeply with audiences. Her voice, filled with raw energy and youthful fire, became the defining feature of the film's music.

Coinciding with the 24th anniversary of Varma's film 'Company', he highlighted Bhosle's contribution to its soundtrack with the electrifying track 'Khallas'. Her potent voice and the track's pulsating rhythm set a benchmark for item songs, further cementing her legacy in Bollywood's music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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