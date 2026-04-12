President Murmu's Landmark Four-Day Tour of Western India
President Droupadi Murmu embarks on a significant four-day visit to Gujarat and Maharashtra. Highlights include attending convocation ceremonies at AIIMS Rajkot and Nagpur, celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Gandhinagar, and engaging with Indian Revenue Service officer trainees in Nagpur.
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President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Gujarat and Maharashtra over a four-day period, according to her office. The visit begins Monday with her attending the first convocation of AIIMS Rajkot.
On April 14, she pays tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar during the 'Samajik Samrasta Mahotsava' at Lok Bhavan, Gandhinagar, and also appears at Rashtriya Raksha University's fifth convocation in the same city.
The following day, she graces the AIIMS Nagpur convocation and a valediction for Indian Revenue Service trainees in Nagpur. Her visit concludes with participation in the sixth convocation at Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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