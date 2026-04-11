President Murmu Graces Gujarat's Convocations

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a two-day visit to Gujarat starting April 13, during which she will attend convocation ceremonies in Rajkot and Gandhinagar. Her visit underscores the significance of these academic milestones.

In Rajkot, President Murmu will preside over the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) inaugural convocation, where she will recognize the achievements of the inaugural batch of MBBS students admitted in 2020. The ceremony will see 49 students receiving degrees and a post-doctoral certificate awarded in virology, alongside medals for outstanding students.

The following day, the President will attend the fifth convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar. The esteemed institution functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs and holds 'national importance' status. President Murmu's itinerary includes a stay at Lok Bhavan in Gandhinagar.