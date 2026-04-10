India Showcases Defence Diplomacy at DSSC Convocation: 81st Staff Course Graduates Strengthen Global Military Ties

In a strong reaffirmation of India’s commitment to military excellence and international defence cooperation, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh attended the convocation ceremony of the 81st Staff Course at the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, on April 10, 2026.

The ceremony marked the successful graduation of a new cohort of mid-career military officers, including 44 international participants from friendly foreign nations, highlighting India’s growing role as a hub for global military education and strategic engagement.

Strengthening Global Military Partnerships

During his address, the Defence Secretary congratulated the graduating officers, acknowledging their rigorous training and dedication. He emphasised that the presence of foreign officers at DSSC reflects India’s expanding defence diplomacy footprint and its commitment to fostering long-term strategic partnerships through professional military education.

He noted that officers trained at DSSC serve as important bridges between India and their respective countries, contributing to enhanced cooperation, interoperability, and mutual trust in an increasingly complex global security environment.

The convocation was attended by Defence Attaches from several friendly countries, underlining the event’s significance not just as an academic milestone, but as a platform for deepening international defence engagement.

DSSC: A Pillar of India’s Tri-Service Integration

Established in 1948, the Defence Services Staff College has evolved into one of India’s most respected tri-service training institutions, preparing mid-level officers from the Army, Navy, and Air Force for higher command and staff responsibilities.

The Defence Secretary commended DSSC’s training ecosystem, particularly its focus on jointness and synergy among the three services, a key priority in India’s ongoing military reforms aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and integrated warfighting capabilities.

Experts note that such joint training initiatives are crucial as India moves towards theatre commands and integrated defence structures, ensuring that future military leaders are equipped to operate seamlessly across domains.

A Legacy of Leadership and Global Influence

Over the decades, DSSC has trained more than 19,500 Indian officers and over 2,000 international officers, many of whom have risen to senior leadership roles in their respective armed forces and governments.

This extensive alumni network has become a powerful instrument of India’s soft power and strategic influence, fostering enduring relationships across continents and strengthening defence cooperation frameworks.

Training for a Changing Security Landscape

With the global security environment undergoing rapid transformation—marked by evolving threats, technological advancements, and geopolitical shifts—institutions like DSSC are playing a critical role in preparing officers for multi-domain operations, strategic planning, and complex decision-making.

The curriculum at DSSC combines operational studies, leadership training, and exposure to contemporary security challenges, ensuring that graduates are equipped to handle future responsibilities in both national and international contexts.

India’s Expanding Role in Defence Education

India’s emphasis on training foreign military personnel is increasingly being seen as a cornerstone of its defence diplomacy strategy. By offering high-quality professional military education, India is not only building capacity among partner nations but also strengthening its position as a trusted security partner in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

As the 81st Staff Course concludes, the graduating officers carry forward not just academic credentials, but also a shared experience that reinforces collaboration, mutual respect, and strategic alignment among participating nations.

The event stands as a testament to India’s enduring commitment to excellence in defence training and its vision of building a cooperative and secure global order through knowledge-sharing and partnership.