Farewell to a Legend: Asha Bhosle's Final Journey

The iconic singer Asha Bhosle will be given a state funeral at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon following her passing at the age of 92.

Known for her legendary contributions to Hindi playback singing, Bhosle passed away due to a chest infection. Her career, filled with immense success and accolades like the Padma Vibhushan, represented an indomitable spirit that rose beyond the shadow of her equally famous sister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, among other political figures, have paid their respects, acknowledging Bhosle's indelible mark on Indian music.

(With inputs from agencies.)