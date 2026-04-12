Farewell to a Legend: Asha Bhosle's Final Journey
The last rites of iconic singer Asha Bhosle will be performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, with full state honors. Bhosle, aged 92, passed away from a chest infection. Her contribution to Hindi playback singing was unparalleled, transcending the legacy of her famous sister.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:17 IST
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- India
The iconic singer Asha Bhosle will be given a state funeral at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon following her passing at the age of 92.
Known for her legendary contributions to Hindi playback singing, Bhosle passed away due to a chest infection. Her career, filled with immense success and accolades like the Padma Vibhushan, represented an indomitable spirit that rose beyond the shadow of her equally famous sister.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, among other political figures, have paid their respects, acknowledging Bhosle's indelible mark on Indian music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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