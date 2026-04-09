DDA to Host Mega Baisakhi Cultural Fest at Mehrauli Archaeological Park

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced plans to organize a monumental cultural event at Mehrauli Archaeological Park themed around the Baisakhi festival. This event will include performances by artists from various parts of the country and will bring together around 400 guests to enjoy a wide array of festive snacks accompanied by music and festivities.

Baisakhi, largely celebrated in Punjab and north India, marks the harvest season and typically occurs around April 14. This initiative is part of DDA's broader objective to create public spaces that echo Delhi's distinct identity while fostering communal experiences. The event will showcase nearly 100 artists from Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In preparation, DDA is setting up waterproof tents, vanity vans, portable toilets, floodlights, and more. Additionally, to enhance the cultural experience, the event will feature an assortment of regional dishes, including delicacies like jhol momos, Kolkata paneer kathi roll, and Gujarati Dabeli. A live dosa counter offering various South Indian dishes is also anticipated. The park, located in south Delhi, highlights the city's diverse cultural heritage.