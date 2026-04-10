Empowering Women: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Champions Women's Reservation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a campaign at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts, advocating for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, also known as the Women's Reservation Act. Highlighting the importance of female participation in governance and policymaking, Gupta underscored women's crucial role in shaping the nation's future.

Gupta cited Delhi government initiatives like Lakhpati Bitiya and Anmol schemes as examples of inclusive policy-making aimed at empowering women. She emphasized the significance of women occupying decision-making positions to address societal and familial issues effectively. The event, adorned with messages of empowerment, illustrated the aspirations for equal representation.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the legislation's passage, Gupta hailed it as a landmark measure towards a more balanced democracy. She urged youth involvement, advocating for broader political representation from women, and symbolizing a shift from "Beti Bachao" to "Beti Badhao." Her engagement with students and faculty further showcased the power of direct communication in effective policy formulation.