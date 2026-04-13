The Final Note: Honoring Asha Bhosle's Legacy
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at 92 due to multi-organ failure. Dignitaries, including Maharashtra Governor and former CMs, paid tribute at her home. The funeral, with state honors, is scheduled at Shivaji Park. Bhosle, known for her diverse singing career, left behind an indelible musical legacy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 12:55 IST
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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, aged 92, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, leaving a void in the music world.
High-profile figures, including Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, paid their final respects at her Lower Parel residence where her body lay in repose.
Bhosle's funeral, accompanied by state honors, will take place at Shivaji Park, as fans and family remember the icon for her extensive contribution to music.
(With inputs from agencies.)