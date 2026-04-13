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Maharashtra Government to Honor Asha Bhosle with Music Institute

Maharashtra plans to establish a music institute conceived by the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The initiative was approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis following Bhosle's passing at age 92. The state cabinet paid tribute to the singer, affirming commitment to her legacy through the proposed institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-04-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 15:43 IST
Maharashtra Government to Honor Asha Bhosle with Music Institute
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the state government will construct a music institute envisioned by the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bhosle, a celebrated artist who captivated audiences with her melodies over seven decades, died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital.

The state cabinet, led by Fadnavis, paid homage to Bhosle, with Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal reading out a condolence resolution. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and other cabinet ministers were present during this solemn occasion.

Fadnavis committed to realizing Bhosle's vision for the institute, emphasizing that the proposal had been initiated by Bhosle herself and that the government would advance the plan, ensuring her legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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