Maharashtra Government to Honor Asha Bhosle with Music Institute

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Monday that the state government will construct a music institute envisioned by the late legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Bhosle, a celebrated artist who captivated audiences with her melodies over seven decades, died on Sunday at the age of 92 due to multi-organ failure at Breach Candy Hospital.

The state cabinet, led by Fadnavis, paid homage to Bhosle, with Chief Secretary Rajesh Agarwal reading out a condolence resolution. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and other cabinet ministers were present during this solemn occasion.

Fadnavis committed to realizing Bhosle's vision for the institute, emphasizing that the proposal had been initiated by Bhosle herself and that the government would advance the plan, ensuring her legacy endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)