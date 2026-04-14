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Honoring B R Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy praised B R Ambedkar for his values of equality, freedom, and fraternity. On Ambedkar's birth anniversary, the Congress government draws inspiration for social justice. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasized Ambedkar's role in women's equal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 11:43 IST
Honoring B R Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality
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  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded B R Ambedkar for inculcating the values of equality, freedom, and fraternity during a tribute on the architect's birth anniversary. Reddy stressed that Ambedkar's vision continues to influence the government's pursuit of social justice and equality.

Reddy expressed these sentiments in a post on X, highlighting the Congress government's dedication to drawing inspiration from Ambedkar's enduring legacy. The Chief Minister and other leaders paid floral tributes at Ambedkar's statue on Tank Bund, symbolizing their respect for his contributions.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, echoing these sentiments, acknowledged Ambedkar's contributions towards achieving equal rights for women. He called for support of the NDA government's bill to reserve seats for women in parliament, urging all parties to transcend political differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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