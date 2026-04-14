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The Rise and Fall of Hui Ka Yan: Evergrande’s Collapsed Empire

Hui Ka Yan, the founder of China Evergrande Group, once the world's most indebted property company, has pleaded guilty to charges following the company's collapse. Growing rapidly since its inception, Evergrande's downfall has brought China’s property sector under scrutiny, casting a shadow on Hui's once-meteoric career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST
The Rise and Fall of Hui Ka Yan: Evergrande’s Collapsed Empire

On July 1, 2021, Hui Ka Yan appeared at the centenary celebrations of the Chinese Communist Party, seemingly unaffected by impending challenges for his company, China Evergrande Group. This property giant, recognized as the world's most indebted, had not shown signs of encroaching financial disaster.

Fast forward nearly five years, Hui, 67, faces charges of fundraising fraud and bribery, coinciding with Evergrande entering liquidation, holding liabilities surpassing $300 billion. Once Asia's richest man, Hui's dramatic reversal illustrates the volatile interplay of power and finance in China's property market.

Hui's significant contributions included championing Evergrande as a major player by leveraging low-margin sales. Yet, his allure swiftly evaporated as the company's high-stakes growth strategy stumbled, sparking concern among investors and regulators. Hui's journey from immense fortune to legal entanglements epitomizes a cautionary tale of unchecked ambitions.

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