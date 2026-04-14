Unveiling the 'Architect of Equality': A Tribute to B R Ambedkar in Shimla

In a ceremony held in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled the 'Architect of Equality' monument to honor B R Ambedkar. The event marked Ambedkar's birth anniversary, celebrating his contributions to social harmony and equality.

Chief Minister Sukhu praised Ambedkar as a visionary statesman and a pioneer dedicated to equality, justice, and the rights of marginalized communities. He emphasized Ambedkar's significant role in drafting the Indian Constitution, ensuring equal rights for all citizens and bolstering democratic values.

Sukhu highlighted Ambedkar's belief in education as a powerful tool for empowerment, urging citizens to draw inspiration from Ambedkar's ideals. The chief minister paid tribute to Ambedkar's legacy at a floral tribute event at Chaura Maidan in Shimla.

(With inputs from agencies.)