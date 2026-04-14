Tragedy Strikes at Music Concert: Two MBA Students Die from Suspected Overdose

Tragedy unfolded at a music concert in Mumbai's western suburbs as two MBA students, including a woman, succumbed to a suspected drug overdose, police reported on Tuesday.

Authorities detained six individuals in connection with the incident, among them the event organizer and a suspected drug supplier. The group, from a local management institute, allegedly consumed ecstasy before attending the concert.

Several attendees reported uneasiness, prompting swift medical attention. Despite efforts, two students died in the hospital on Sunday. Further investigation continues with charges filed under culpable homicide and related legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)