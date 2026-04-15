Celebrating the Sacred Heritage of Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of 'Himachal Day' on Wednesday.

He highlighted the state's unique identity, which is deeply rooted in its rich traditions and cultural heritage. The people of Himachal are known for their diligence, sense of duty, and humility.

'Himachal Day' marks the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a province of India in 1948. In his message, Modi wished for a prosperous future for all families in the state and recognized its unparalleled contribution to India's cultural tapestry.