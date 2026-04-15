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Celebrating the Sacred Heritage of Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to Himachal Pradesh residents on 'Himachal Day,' emphasizing the state's rich traditions and cultural heritage. Himachal Day, marking the province's formation in 1948, reflects the diligence and humility of its people. Modi wished for a prosperous future for all families in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:53 IST
Celebrating the Sacred Heritage of Himachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of 'Himachal Day' on Wednesday.

He highlighted the state's unique identity, which is deeply rooted in its rich traditions and cultural heritage. The people of Himachal are known for their diligence, sense of duty, and humility.

'Himachal Day' marks the formation of Himachal Pradesh as a province of India in 1948. In his message, Modi wished for a prosperous future for all families in the state and recognized its unparalleled contribution to India's cultural tapestry.

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