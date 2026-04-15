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Haridwar's Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: A Grand Spiritual Gathering

The Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, 2027 will last four months, from January to April, featuring 10 major bathing festivals. Notably, three dates are marked for 'amrit snans'. The mela will kick off on January 14 and conclude on April 20 with a series of spiritually significant rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:13 IST
Haridwar's Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: A Grand Spiritual Gathering
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  • India

The Ardh Kumbh Mela, slated for 2027 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, will span four months and feature 10 major bathing rituals, according to event officials. Commencing on January 14, the event will conclude on April 20.

Key bathing dates include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on February 6, and Mahashivratri on March 6. The highlight of the mela will be the 'amrit snans' scheduled on March 6, March 8, and April 14.

Mela Officer Sonika Singh outlined the full schedule, marking dates with religious significance. The baths on 'Mahashivratri', 'Phalguna Amavasya', and 'Mesh Sankranti' are expected to be major crowd pullers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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