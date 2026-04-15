Haridwar's Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: A Grand Spiritual Gathering

The Ardh Kumbh Mela, slated for 2027 in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, will span four months and feature 10 major bathing rituals, according to event officials. Commencing on January 14, the event will conclude on April 20.

Key bathing dates include Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on February 6, and Mahashivratri on March 6. The highlight of the mela will be the 'amrit snans' scheduled on March 6, March 8, and April 14.

Mela Officer Sonika Singh outlined the full schedule, marking dates with religious significance. The baths on 'Mahashivratri', 'Phalguna Amavasya', and 'Mesh Sankranti' are expected to be major crowd pullers.

(With inputs from agencies.)