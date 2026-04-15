Colorful Traditions: Banakalagi Ritual at Jagannath Temple

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is set to close its doors to devotees on Wednesday evening for the Banakalagi Niti, a ceremonial ritual, according to an official release. The temple will remain inaccessible from 6 pm to 10 pm during the event.

During the Banakalagi Niti, idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath are adorned with natural colors made from herbs, musk, and camphor by a specialized group of servitors known as 'Dutta Mohapatra'. This tradition occurs several times annually, typically on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

The occasion coincides with the Odia New Year, leading to another significant event where the bejeweled beds ('Ratna Palankas') of the idols were replaced and the old ones preserved at the Niladri Museum. These replacements are constructed with Burma teak and adorned with silver, noted for their intricate design.

(With inputs from agencies.)