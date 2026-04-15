Left Menu

Colorful Traditions: Banakalagi Ritual at Jagannath Temple

The Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, will be closed from 6 pm to 10 pm on April 15, 2026, for the Banakalagi Niti, where natural colors are applied to the idols. Concurrently, for the Odia New Year, the temple's bejeweled beds were replaced and preserved at the Niladri Museum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 15-04-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 11:29 IST
Colorful Traditions: Banakalagi Ritual at Jagannath Temple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is set to close its doors to devotees on Wednesday evening for the Banakalagi Niti, a ceremonial ritual, according to an official release. The temple will remain inaccessible from 6 pm to 10 pm during the event.

During the Banakalagi Niti, idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath are adorned with natural colors made from herbs, musk, and camphor by a specialized group of servitors known as 'Dutta Mohapatra'. This tradition occurs several times annually, typically on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

The occasion coincides with the Odia New Year, leading to another significant event where the bejeweled beds ('Ratna Palankas') of the idols were replaced and the old ones preserved at the Niladri Museum. These replacements are constructed with Burma teak and adorned with silver, noted for their intricate design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Transformations: Challenges and Changes

Global Economic Transformations: Challenges and Changes

 Global
2
Police Inspector Suspended Over Abusive Language in Viral Audio

Police Inspector Suspended Over Abusive Language in Viral Audio

 India
3
The Missing Names of Murshidabad: An Election Battleground Over Identity

The Missing Names of Murshidabad: An Election Battleground Over Identity

 India
4
Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

Iran's Secret Satellite Saga: A Game-Changer in Middle East Surveillance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026