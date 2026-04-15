Colorful Traditions: Banakalagi Ritual at Jagannath Temple
The Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, will be closed from 6 pm to 10 pm on April 15, 2026, for the Banakalagi Niti, where natural colors are applied to the idols. Concurrently, for the Odia New Year, the temple's bejeweled beds were replaced and preserved at the Niladri Museum.
- Country:
- India
The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, is set to close its doors to devotees on Wednesday evening for the Banakalagi Niti, a ceremonial ritual, according to an official release. The temple will remain inaccessible from 6 pm to 10 pm during the event.
During the Banakalagi Niti, idols of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath are adorned with natural colors made from herbs, musk, and camphor by a specialized group of servitors known as 'Dutta Mohapatra'. This tradition occurs several times annually, typically on Wednesdays or Thursdays.
The occasion coincides with the Odia New Year, leading to another significant event where the bejeweled beds ('Ratna Palankas') of the idols were replaced and the old ones preserved at the Niladri Museum. These replacements are constructed with Burma teak and adorned with silver, noted for their intricate design.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jagannath
- temple
- Banakalagi
- Puri
- Odia New Year
- ritual
- devotees
- idols
- Odisha
- ceremony
ALSO READ
Haridwar's Ardh Kumbh Mela 2027: A Grand Spiritual Gathering
Tragic Bus Accident: Six Devotees Killed in Punjab
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed
Sacred Pilgrimage Resumes: Machail Mata Yatra Welcomes Devotees Amidst Stricter Safety Measures
Cameroon's Truce: A Spiritual Pause Amidst Conflict