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Pope Leo XIV in Angola: Breaking the Cycle of Exploitation

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Angola challenging leaders to end exploitation and affirming the country's untapped potential. He met with President Lourenco, discussing Angola's history and ongoing corruption. With Angola's vast natural resources juxtaposed against widespread poverty, the pope emphasized peace, justice, and breaking the 'cycle of interests.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 19-04-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 05:20 IST
Pope Leo XIV in Angola: Breaking the Cycle of Exploitation
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Angola

Pope Leo XIV has urged Angolan leaders to break the 'cycle of interests' that have historically plundered and exploited Africa. As he arrived in Angola, he praised the resilience of its people and emphasized the value that lies within the country's natural and human resources.

During his visit, the pope met with President Joao Lourenco, addressing Angola's ongoing struggle with corruption and exploitation. He acknowledged Lourenco's efforts in tackling corruption, yet reminded officials of the urgent need to prioritize the well-being of the Angolan population amid widespread poverty.

Pope Leo XIV also visited historical sites, including Muxima, a Catholic shrine, reflecting on Angola's past in the trans-Atlantic slave trade and seeking to foster peace and reconciliation. His visit underscored the importance of addressing historical injustices while building a future centered on peace and equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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