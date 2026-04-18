Sacred Buddha Relics Exposition: Ladakh's Cultural Milestone

Ladakh is gearing up for a monumental cultural event as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena reviewed preparations for the upcoming exposition of sacred Buddha relics.

Scheduled to begin in Leh on April 29, the sacred relics will be welcomed with a grand ceremony, marking the 2569th Buddha Purnima celebration on May 1 at Jivetsal. Public exposition will follow from May 2 to May 9.

Additional events include Buddhist artefact exhibitions, meditation sessions, health camps, and seminars on Himalayan Buddhism, drawing international attention to Ladakh's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)