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Sacred Buddha Relics Exposition: Ladakh's Cultural Milestone

Ladakh is set to host a major exposition of sacred Buddha relics, aiming to highlight its cultural significance globally. The event includes public displays, grand ceremonies, and diverse cultural activities, attracting global attention to the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:16 IST
Sacred Buddha Relics Exposition: Ladakh's Cultural Milestone
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Ladakh is gearing up for a monumental cultural event as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena reviewed preparations for the upcoming exposition of sacred Buddha relics.

Scheduled to begin in Leh on April 29, the sacred relics will be welcomed with a grand ceremony, marking the 2569th Buddha Purnima celebration on May 1 at Jivetsal. Public exposition will follow from May 2 to May 9.

Additional events include Buddhist artefact exhibitions, meditation sessions, health camps, and seminars on Himalayan Buddhism, drawing international attention to Ladakh's cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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