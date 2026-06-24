CDC's Hantavirus Response Concludes Post Cruise Ship Outbreak

The Us Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Is Expected To Formally Wind Down Its Hantavirus Response

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is preparing to formally conclude its response to the hantavirus outbreak nearly two months after it occurred on a cruise ship, leading to three deaths, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Acting CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya confirmed that the response officially wraps up on June 24, 2026. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which supervises the CDC, has not yet provided a comment to Reuters regarding this development.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced that all 18 U.S.-resident passengers from the affected cruise ship, MV Hondius, have returned home following their monitoring period at the National Quarantine Unit.