CDC's Hantavirus Response Concludes Post Cruise Ship Outbreak

The CDC is set to formally end its hantavirus response following an outbreak on a cruise ship that resulted in three fatalities. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, acting CDC director, announced the response will conclude on June 24, 2026. All affected U.S.-resident passengers have returned home after monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Is Expected To Formally Wind Down Its Hantavirus Response | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:14 IST
CDC's Hantavirus Response Concludes Post Cruise Ship Outbreak
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The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is preparing to formally conclude its response to the hantavirus outbreak nearly two months after it occurred on a cruise ship, leading to three deaths, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Acting CDC Director Jay Bhattacharya confirmed that the response officially wraps up on June 24, 2026. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which supervises the CDC, has not yet provided a comment to Reuters regarding this development.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center announced that all 18 U.S.-resident passengers from the affected cruise ship, MV Hondius, have returned home following their monitoring period at the National Quarantine Unit.

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