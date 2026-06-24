Call for Justice: Controversial Police Encounter Spurs Outrage in Bihar

The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, has demanded a judicial inquiry into the controversial police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari in Bihar's Bhojpur district. As public outrage grows, a Mahapanchayat is planned, threatening large-scale protests if demands for transparency and accountability are not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:12 IST
Call for Justice: Controversial Police Encounter Spurs Outrage in Bihar
Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti holds Mahapanchayat in Arrah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Wednesday, Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, visited the family of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed in a contentious police encounter in Bhojpur district on June 17. Kishor has demanded a judicial inquiry to investigate both the perpetrators and those behind the orders.

The Bharat Tiwari Sangharsh Samiti organized a Mahapanchayat protest on Wednesday, warning of large-scale demonstrations if their demands are ignored. A member of the group told ANI that nearly 100,000 participants are expected, with possible escalation to road blockades nationwide if arrests are not made.

Roshan Anand from Gyan Bindu GS Academy and former Congress MLA Munna Tiwari criticized the police actions, demanding accountability and compensation for Tiwari's family. The Bihar government has ordered an independent judicial inquiry, suspending four officers in response to public and political pressure.

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