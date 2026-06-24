Keralam Unveils Futuristic Budget to Tackle Demographic and Economic Shifts

Keralam's Chief Minister VD Satheesan has branded the state's latest budget as a 'futuristic' roadmap tailored to address its evolving demographic and economic landscapes. Speaking in the assembly, Satheesan highlighted that this budget deviates from traditional models, incorporating situational assessments of the state's strengths, limitations, opportunities, and challenges.

Satheesan pointed to significant demographic shifts in Keralam, where the once youthful population is aging, necessitating policy interventions. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to counteract the exodus of youth by enhancing the education sector and creating job opportunities locally, which includes developing quality higher education institutions.

Rejecting the idea of increasing taxes to boost revenue, Satheesan asserted that the government would employ sound financial management and effective tax administration to strengthen the treasury. The focus, he indicated, is to stimulate economic activity, which will subsequently bolster financial stability while addressing social and economic realities.