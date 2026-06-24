Nursing Saint: Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada's Lifelong Commitment Recognized Globally

At the remarkable age of 80, Hindumbi Kaurom Kakkada continues her steadfast service at Government Indira Gandhi Hospital in Kavaratti, demonstrating a deep commitment to nursing that has flourished over five decades. Her efforts in enhancing patient care in India's remote Lakshadweep Islands have earned her recognition as a Top 10 finalist for the 2026 Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, chosen from a competitive pool of over 134,000 entries from 214 nations.

Hindumbi's illustrious career began in a time of significant healthcare resource scarcity across the islands. Emergency medical transports relied heavily on fishing boats and naval vessels, with critical supplies brought in from Kochi. Despite frequent power outages necessitating surgeries under kerosene lamp light, her dedication never wavered. Noteworthy among her experiences was a harrowing maternal emergency from Agatti Island, involving a life-saving Caesarean section after transporting the patient by boat amid dire conditions.

In yet another instance, monsoon season saw Hindumbi expedite assistance to Amini Island, providing crucial support for a forceps delivery under equipment constraints. Beyond the confines of hospitals, she diligently advanced community healthcare, promoting immunisation and preventive measures and actively engaging in crisis response, notably during the 2004 tsunami and the COVID-19 pandemic. Resuming her duties post-retirement, Hindumbi remains an enduring figure in Lakshadweep's health sector, acclaimed nationally with the Florence Nightingale Award in 2023 and now internationally with her Aster Guardians nomination.