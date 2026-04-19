Wave of Anti-Semitic Attacks Strike London's Jewish Community

Britain's chief rabbi has raised alarms over an escalating campaign of violence targeting the Jewish community in London, following an arson attack on the Kenton United Synagogue in north London. This incident marks the third in a series of arson attempts on Jewish locations in the capital within a week.

Police from the UK counter-terrorism division are leading the investigation into the attack, which involved an accelerant thrown into the synagogue's building. Although significant damage was avoided, the repeated attacks have sent shockwaves throughout the community and intensified policing efforts in the area.

Responsibility for these attacks has been claimed by the pro-Iranian group Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has condemned the acts as attacks on Britain, while police, recognizing local concerns, continue their investigations to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)