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Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Terror Unleashed in a Supermarket Siege

A shooting in Kyiv resulted in six deaths and eight hospitalizations, including a child. The assailant, a Russian-born man, was killed by police after taking hostages in a supermarket. The incident, rare in Ukraine, is being investigated as a terrorist act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes Kyiv: Terror Unleashed in a Supermarket Siege
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An unprecedented tragedy unfolded in Kyiv as a mass shooting claimed six lives and left several others injured, including a child, municipal authorities confirmed.

The assailant, identified as a Russian-born man, caused chaos after opening fire with an automatic weapon before barricading himself in a supermarket, where he was ultimately shot by police.

The dramatic standoff, which lasted 40 minutes, has left the Ukrainian community in shock, as this type of heinous crime is rare in the region. Authorities, including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have labeled the attack a potential terrorist act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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