Bhutanese Home Minister Praises 'Awesome' Ajanta Caves Visit
Bhutanese Home Minister Lyonpo Tshering visited the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra, praising the site as 'awesome'. The visit coincided with World Heritage Day and included admiration of the Padmapani Bodhisattva painting. Tshering commended the cooperative staff who guided him during the tour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Bhutanese Home Minister Lyonpo Tshering embarked on a remarkable visit to the Ajanta Caves in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, coinciding with World Heritage Day.
Touted as 'awesome' by Tshering in the feedback book, the visit allowed him to bask in the ancient art, particularly spending time on the Padmapani Bodhisattva painting.
His guide, Rahul Nikam, and ASI official Manoj Pawar, provided insights into the tour, highlighting Tshering's commendation of the site's cooperative staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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