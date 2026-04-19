Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: New Charity Commemorates Queen Elizabeth II's Centenary

The UK government is launching the Queen Elizabeth Trust to honor Queen Elizabeth II's centenary. The charity, supported by a £40 million endowment, aims to connect communities and be a catalyst for future fundraising. It celebrates the late Queen's commitment to public service and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:53 IST
Honoring a Legacy: New Charity Commemorates Queen Elizabeth II's Centenary
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government is commemorating the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth with the launch of the Queen Elizabeth Trust.

This new charity, announced ahead of what would have been her hundredth birthday, receives a significant £40 million endowment from the government, serving as a catalyst for future fundraising efforts.

King Charles III, now the Royal Patron, will guide the initiative, intending to uphold and continue his mother's values of public service to unite communities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

The Cosmic Waltz: Black Holes and Stellar Winds' Dynamic Dance

 Australia
2
U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

U.S. and Philippines Showcase Military Might in Major Combat Exercise

 Philippines
3
Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

Debate Over Recusal: Kejriwal's Plea Highlights Courtroom Tensions

 India
4
Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

Maharashtra Powerloom Theft: Supervisor Under Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026