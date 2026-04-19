Honoring a Legacy: New Charity Commemorates Queen Elizabeth II's Centenary

The UK government is commemorating the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth with the launch of the Queen Elizabeth Trust.

This new charity, announced ahead of what would have been her hundredth birthday, receives a significant £40 million endowment from the government, serving as a catalyst for future fundraising efforts.

King Charles III, now the Royal Patron, will guide the initiative, intending to uphold and continue his mother's values of public service to unite communities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)