Honoring a Legacy: New Charity Commemorates Queen Elizabeth II's Centenary
The UK government is launching the Queen Elizabeth Trust to honor Queen Elizabeth II's centenary. The charity, supported by a £40 million endowment, aims to connect communities and be a catalyst for future fundraising. It celebrates the late Queen's commitment to public service and community engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 17:53 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The UK government is commemorating the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II's birth with the launch of the Queen Elizabeth Trust.
This new charity, announced ahead of what would have been her hundredth birthday, receives a significant £40 million endowment from the government, serving as a catalyst for future fundraising efforts.
King Charles III, now the Royal Patron, will guide the initiative, intending to uphold and continue his mother's values of public service to unite communities across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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