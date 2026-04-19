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Modi Rallies West Bengal with Women's Reservation Bill Controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the TMC in West Bengal over their opposition to the Women's Reservation Bill. Modi accused the TMC of betraying women, tribal neglect, and corruption, framing the coming elections as a battle for Bengal's identity and culture, while promising social and economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bankura | Updated: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 21:40 IST
Modi Rallies West Bengal with Women's Reservation Bill Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transformed the BJP-led Centre's setback on the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill into an electoral tool in West Bengal, accusing the TMC of 'betraying' women by opposing the move in Parliament. Modi asserted that the ruling TMC would face retribution in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing four rallies across crucial districts in the Junglemahal area, Modi criticized the TMC for their stance on the women's reservation bill. He portrayed the election as a broader struggle over Bengal's identity, language, and culture, accusing the TMC of fostering ''infiltrators'' and neglecting tribal communities while engaging in corrupt politics.

Modi reiterated themes of alleged betrayal, tribal deprivation, and cultural erosion. He described the upcoming election as pivotal for preserving Bengal's identity, asserting that the TMC had prioritized infiltrators over native Bengalis, leading to widespread calls for TMC's ousting. Modi also pledged to implement economic reforms and address education and infrastructure issues if BJP is elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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