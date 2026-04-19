Tragic Drowning Incident in Nalbari: A Family's Loss

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Assam's Nalbari district, three members of a family, including two sisters, drowned in the Pagladia river on Sunday, authorities reported.

The incident happened at Niz Barshiral village when Pinki Das and her cousin Rohit Das visited their sister Kuntu Das Deka from Guwahati. After having lunch, the three headed to the riverside.

While attempting to bathe in the river, the trio was swept away by a sudden tide, resulting in their unfortunate drowning. Local residents organized a search operation, successfully retrieving the bodies, which were then transported to Nalbari Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, police officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)