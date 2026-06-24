Hungary's Pride: A March Towards Restoration
Hungary's LGBTQ+ community prepares for the annual Pride march in Budapest, aiming to restore their rights after they regressed under Viktor Orban's government. Last year's march became an anti-government demonstration, and with the new government led by Peter Magyar, the march is now authorized, though challenges remain ahead.
As Budapest gears up for its annual Pride march, Hungary's LGBTQ+ community is rallying for the restoration of rights that deteriorated during Viktor Orban's 16-year governance.
Following last year's banned march that turned into a large anti-government protest, the switch in leadership to Peter Magyar has now allowed the event to proceed.
Demands continue for legal reforms to reverse policies that restricted LGBTQ+ freedoms, as activists like Adam Andras Kanicsar call for healing after years of oppression.