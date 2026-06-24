Hungary's Pride: A March Towards Restoration

As Hungarys Lgbtq Community Readies For The Annual Pride March In Budapest On Saturday

As Budapest gears up for its annual Pride march, Hungary's LGBTQ+ community is rallying for the restoration of rights that deteriorated during Viktor Orban's 16-year governance.

Following last year's banned march that turned into a large anti-government protest, the switch in leadership to Peter Magyar has now allowed the event to proceed.

Demands continue for legal reforms to reverse policies that restricted LGBTQ+ freedoms, as activists like Adam Andras Kanicsar call for healing after years of oppression.