Anandam: Shankar Mahadevan's Devotional Music Extravaganza

Renowned composer and musician Shankar Mahadevan is set to premiere a unique devotional music event titled 'Anandam'. This event is poised to feature some of India's most celebrated voices, including Shaan, Sonu Nigam, and Usha Uthup, promising audiences an unforgettable spiritual experience. 'Anandam' aims to bridge generational gaps by introducing the richness of Bhakti music to younger audiences.

Speaking about the event, Mahadevan expressed his gratitude to the artists who have committed their time and talents. He stated, "I'd like to thank my dear friends, all of them who have agreed. They're all so busy and they're all so popular, they're so huge in their own right, and they've agreed to be a part of Anandam because they also believe in the same." The event is an initiative to share the beauty of devotional music and instill a deeper appreciation for the genre among young listeners.

Mahadevan further emphasized the cultural significance of 'Anandam', noting its role in passing down traditional Indian values. He said, "For some reason, nowadays, with the young generation, devotional or spiritual music is reaching out to them and is creating a kind of joy and happiness... it's also a responsibility where we are trying to pass on our culture and heritage to the next generation." Scheduled for June 27, the event will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. (ANI)