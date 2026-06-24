KNDS Eyes IPO Boost: A Franco-German Defense Power Play

KNDS, the acclaimed Franco-German manufacturer of Leopard 2 tanks and Caesar howitzers, has announced its plan to list shares on the Frankfurt and Paris stock exchanges. The initial public offering aims to unload 20% of the company's share capital, with the anticipated proceeds directed entirely to existing shareholders.

Valued around €15 billion, KNDS is set to make a notable entry into the European defense IPO landscape amidst contemporary geopolitical shifts and defense stock market volatility. Germany plans to pay more than the IPO price for its 40% stake, in line with a prelisting agreement, assuring a control premium and post-listing performance benefits.

The IPO reflects a broader trend in the European defense industry, initially buoyed by external geopolitical influences like Russia's Ukraine invasion but experiencing recent valuation fluctuations. Both Germany and France will hold 40% stakes each post-IPO, safeguarding bilateral interests and board equilibrium.