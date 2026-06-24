A Close Call: Cepeda Concedes in Presidential Race

Colombian senator Ivan Cepeda has conceded the presidential race, emphasizing the importance of resolving political differences through dialogue. Cepeda was narrowly defeated by Abelardo De La Espriella, losing by a margin of less than 1%. Final vote confirmation revealed a negligible difference from the initial count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombian Leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda Has Conceded In The Countrys Presidential Race | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:56 IST
A Close Call: Cepeda Concedes in Presidential Race

In a surprising turn in Colombia's political landscape, leftist senator Ivan Cepeda has announced his concession in the presidential race.

Amid a nail-bitingly close contest, Cepeda lost by less than 1% to rival Abelardo De La Espriella. Initial results showed he had garnered 48.7% of the votes.

The Colombian national registrar's final count on Monday confirmed that the initial vote count discrepancy was only 0.003%, solidifying Espriella's victory. Cepeda stressed that political divergences should be addressed through respectful dialogue.

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