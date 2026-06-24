A Close Call: Cepeda Concedes in Presidential Race

Colombian Leftist Senator Ivan Cepeda Has Conceded In The Countrys Presidential Race

In a surprising turn in Colombia's political landscape, leftist senator Ivan Cepeda has announced his concession in the presidential race.

Amid a nail-bitingly close contest, Cepeda lost by less than 1% to rival Abelardo De La Espriella. Initial results showed he had garnered 48.7% of the votes.

The Colombian national registrar's final count on Monday confirmed that the initial vote count discrepancy was only 0.003%, solidifying Espriella's victory. Cepeda stressed that political divergences should be addressed through respectful dialogue.