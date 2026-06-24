Akshara Singh Shines in Bollywood with 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Actor-singer Akshara Singh, renowned for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, has reached new heights of fame following her appearance in the Bollywood film 'Welcome To The Jungle.' The music number 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' showcases her talents alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, marking a pivotal moment in her burgeoning career.

In an interview with ANI, Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude towards film industry veterans Ahmed Khan, Ganesh Acharya, and Akshay Kumar for their support and the invaluable experience she gained. She regards this opportunity as a career-defining turning point that she will cherish forever.

Akshara also shared insights into working with Akshay Kumar. Initially overwhelmed, she found Kumar's presence reassuring. The experience with him enhanced her sense of responsibility and learning. 'Welcome To The Jungle,' produced by A A Nadiadwala alongside renowned collaborators, premieres on June 26.