Akshara Singh Shines in Bollywood with 'Welcome To The Jungle'

Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh marks a significant milestone in her career with her role in the Bollywood movie 'Welcome To The Jungle.' She expresses gratitude for the opportunity to perform alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 19:42 IST
Akshara Singh Shines in Bollywood with 'Welcome To The Jungle'
Actor Akshara Singh (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-singer Akshara Singh, renowned for her work in Bhojpuri cinema, has reached new heights of fame following her appearance in the Bollywood film 'Welcome To The Jungle.' The music number 'Ghis Ghis Ghis' showcases her talents alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, marking a pivotal moment in her burgeoning career.

In an interview with ANI, Singh expressed heartfelt gratitude towards film industry veterans Ahmed Khan, Ganesh Acharya, and Akshay Kumar for their support and the invaluable experience she gained. She regards this opportunity as a career-defining turning point that she will cherish forever.

Akshara also shared insights into working with Akshay Kumar. Initially overwhelmed, she found Kumar's presence reassuring. The experience with him enhanced her sense of responsibility and learning. 'Welcome To The Jungle,' produced by A A Nadiadwala alongside renowned collaborators, premieres on June 26.

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