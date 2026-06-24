Grand Theft Auto VI Sets New Price Benchmark Amid Anticipation

Taketwo Interactive Software On Wednesday Priced Grand Theft Auto Vi At And Stuck To Its Previously Announced November Release Date

Take-Two Interactive Software announced the pricing for 'Grand Theft Auto VI' at $79.99, confirming a release date of November 19 after several delays. This makes it one of the most expensive games, surpassing typical blockbuster pricing.

The game's 'Ultimate Edition', priced at $99.99, includes exclusive in-game content. Take-Two's stock rose by nearly 3% following the announcement. Industry analysts, like NYU's Joost van Dreunen, believe the game's price won't affect sales, forecasting it as a benchmark for future blockbuster games.

With previous series entries achieving massive sales, 'GTA VI' is expected to generate billions within days of launch. The game's impact on console sales and upgrades is significant, with pre-orders starting June 25, offering unique in-game perks and early access incentives.