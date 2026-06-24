Digital Euro: A Step Closer to Reality as EU Parliament Advances Proposal

Brussels [Belgium], June 24 (ANI/WAM): In a significant development towards modernizing the European Union's financial framework, the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs has given the nod to a draft proposal advocating the launch of a digital euro. This approval marks a critical step in realizing a digital version of the euro, an initiative that forms part of an overarching legislative package aimed at transforming the EU's monetary system.

With 43 votes in favor, 14 against, and one abstention, the legislative draft calls for the establishment of a digital payment method accessible to eurozone residents. Its primary objective is to diminish dependence on international card networks, offering an account-based system for online payments and local storage solutions for offline transactions. The digital euro would be disseminated by banks and fintech firms and used for various electronic transactions across euro area nations.

The proposal outlines specific measures to control the migration of bank deposits to the digital currency, setting a cap on how much digital euro an individual can possess. This cap, advised by the European Central Bank, will be subject to biennial reviews. Notably, companies are restricted from holding digital euros for over 24 hours, ensuring the currency remains non-interest-bearing and free to use. Start of negotiations between key EU bodies is anticipated shortly, with hopes to finalize the legislation before year's end, pending no objections from the plenary session.