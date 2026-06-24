Diplomatic Interplay: U.S.-Facilitated Israeli-Lebanese Proposal

Amidst heightened tensions, Lebanon and Israel are deliberating a U.S.-backed proposal to transfer specific territories occupied by Israeli forces to Lebanon's military. This initiative is part of broader negotiations occurring in Washington. Meanwhile, talks come amidst Iran's significant involvement, complicating the regional dynamics further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lebanon And Israel Are Discussing A Usbacked Proposal For Israeli Forces To Transfer Some Of The Lebanese Territory Invaded In Their War With Hezbollah To Lebanons Military | Updated: 24-06-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 20:14 IST
Diplomatic Interplay: U.S.-Facilitated Israeli-Lebanese Proposal
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In a diplomatic twist highlighting Middle Eastern complexities, Lebanon and Israel are negotiating a U.S.-backed proposal aimed at transferring territories currently held by Israeli forces to Lebanon's military. This proposal comes amidst broader Israeli-Lebanese talks in Washington, seeking a resolution in the regressive regional conflict.

Despite a ceasefire largely in place, regional tensions remain heightened following a recent Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, Israel continues its military presence in Lebanese territory, citing defensive needs against Hezbollah—a move defying potential U.S. demands for withdrawal.

While Israeli officials attest to their stance of Israeli vetting and maintaining a border presence, discussions involving high-level Lebanese and U.S. officials are ongoing. These talks revolve around strategizing timelines for Israeli withdrawal as Washington's involvement continues to shape the geopolitical landscape.

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